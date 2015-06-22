FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABN Amro says dismissed employee in Dubai for misconduct
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro says dismissed employee in Dubai for misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - ABN Amro said on Monday it had fired an employee as part of an internal investigation into its private banking operations in Dubai.

The bank launched the investigation after a March 11 report in newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad alleged the bank suspected employees in Dubai of misconduct.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said that in early 2014 the employee had received less than $100,000 from a private banking client and transferred it through his personal account to a third account, violating company policy.

The bank did not release the employee’s name.

ABN Amro said it had suffered no losses and had notified financial supervisors in Dubai and the Netherlands.

The bank said it expects its investigation to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.