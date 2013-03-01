UPDATE 1-ABN AMRO sets new targets after completing integration

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - State-owned bank ABN AMRO, whose privatisation was put on hold last year, set out new targets for 2017 after completing its integration with former Fortis Bank operations.

The Dutch government nationalised the domestic operations of ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank in 2008 as part of the Benelux bailout of bancassurer Fortis after investors lost confidence in the Belgian-Dutch group.

The coalition government which took office in November wants to return ABN AMRO to the markets but has not set a date.

It said it would consider other options apart from a full public listing of ABN AMRO as it wants to make sure it recoups as much as possible of the funds paid to nationalise the bank.

Privatisation of the country’s third-largest bank would help cut the budget deficit, but the government said last year it can only go ahead in a stable market.

The Netherlands, which is in its third recession since 2009, had to nationalise another, smaller bank, SNS Reaal last month in a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.

While ABN AMRO did not refer to its privatisation in its financial statement on Friday, it set out new targets for the next five years, including a cost-to-income ratio of 56 to 60 percent in 2017.

It said its 2014 target of a ratio structurally below 60 percent had become “a challenge” due to the cost of new bank regulations and planned technology investments.

It also aimed for a return on equity between 9 and 12 percent, and common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength to cope with losses, of 11.5 to 12.5 percent under Basel III capital rules.

ABN AMRO Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said the bank would focus on a moderate risk profile and selective international growth, mainly in private banking, and financial services for the energy, commmodities, transportation and clearing markets.

About 20 to 25 percent of sales should come from international operations in 2017, compared with 18 percent now.

ABN AMRO reported a full-year net profit of 1.3 billion euros, excluding costs related to the Fortis integration, up 34 percent compared with a year earlier due to the absence of a 880 million euro write down on Greek loans which was taken in 2011. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)