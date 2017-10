AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - State-owned bank ABN AMRO booked a net profit, excluding integration costs and other items, of 84 million euros ($110 million) in the last three months of 2012 compared with a net loss of 23 million a year earlier, as bad loan costs and other charges diminished.

