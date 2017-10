AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO warned on Friday that higher impairments on loans and a 112 million euro ($143.27 million) bank tax will hurt fourth-quarter results.

A merger of two bank pension funds could also hit earnings in the October-to-December period of this year, said ABN AMRO, which was nationalised by the Dutch state in 2008 at the height of the credit crisis.

($1 = 0.7817 euros)