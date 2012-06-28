FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ABN AMRO pays 400 mln euro to Ageas to end dispute
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ABN AMRO pays 400 mln euro to Ageas to end dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO will pay 400 million euros ($498 million) to Belgian insurer Ageas, formerly Fortis, to settle a legal dispute, the two companies said on Thursday.

ABN AMRO, which was partly bought by Fortis in 2007, was nationalised by the Dutch state a year later as part of the bailout of Fortis by The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, resulting in a dispute over convertible securities.

The Dutch nationalisation also included the Dutch banking and insurance operations of Fortis, which at the time was an international banking and insurance group.

Ageas, which currently consists of most of Fortis’ former insurance operations, had claimed after the rescue that ABN AMRO owned it 2 billion euros due to convertible securities which were owned by a Fortis unit that had become part of ABN AMRO.

ABN AMRO said in a statement its core tier 1 capital, a measure of a company’s cushion against losses, will rise by 1.6 billion euros, as the convertibles liability is cancelled and 400 million euros are paid.

It will record the settlement in the second quarter.

