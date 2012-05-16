ABN AMRO sees lower profits in 2012, Q1 falls 17 pct

AMSTERDAM, May 16 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it expected quarterly profits to fall this year due to a rise in bad debt costs and continued pressure on interest margins after reporting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter underlying profit.

“As the business environment we operate in is still unstable, these first-quarter results cannot be extrapolated for the remainder of the year,” ABN AMRO Chief Executive said in a statement.

ABN AMRO reported an underlying profit, which excludes separation and integration costs, of 486 million euros in the first quarter, compared with 583 million euros in the same period a year ago.