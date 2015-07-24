FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch state holding co chooses banks to handle ABN AMRO sale
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch state holding co chooses banks to handle ABN AMRO sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) has chosen ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank’s London branch and Morgan Stanley International as global coordinators for ABN AMRO’s planned flotation, the state holding company said on Friday.

NLFI, which handles the Dutch state’s holdings in financial institutions nationalised in bailouts following the 2008 financial crisis, said the banks had been chosen for their expertise and cost competitiveness.

It said the deal with the banks “comfortably” met its stipulation that they should earn no more than 1 percent of the proceeds from the first tranche of the IPO.

“There is no fixed timetable for the planned IPO,” NLFI said. “The final timetable will depend on the state of the financial markets, among other things.” (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Yoruk Bahceli, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.