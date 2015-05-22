FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN Amro to be listed in stages - Dutch public TV
May 22, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

ABN Amro to be listed in stages - Dutch public TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 22 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro, which was nationalised in a state bail-out after the financial crisis, will be returned to the market in stages, the Dutch government decided at a cabinet meeting on Friday, NOS public television reported.

The decision paves the way for one of the largest bank flotations in years -- ABN Amro had a book value of 14.9 billion euros ($16.6 billion) at the end of 2014 -- and marks a milestone in Europe’s long recovery from the financial crisis of 2008.

$1 = 0.8994 euros Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter

