UPDATE 2-Dutch government to sell 30 pct of ABN Amro in IPO as early as Q4

By Toby Sterling

THE HAGUE, May 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch government plans to list ABN Amro, nationalised after the financial crisis, in stages, starting with a 30 percent share that could be valued at up to 4.5 billion euros ($5 bln), its finance minister said on Friday.

The decision paves the way for one of the largest bank flotations in years - the government valued the bank at about 15 billion euros - and marks a milestone in Europe’s long recovery from the financial crisis of 2008.

Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement that the initial sale could be worth between 3 billion and 4.5 billion euros and take place as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, pending parliament’s approval.

Dijsselbloem said he expected the state to remain a shareholder in the bank for “a number of years” following the initial share sale and that strong anti-takeover positions would be put in place when the bank relisted.

One of the three big Dutch banks, ABN was a global player in 2007 when it was taken over and dismembered in a 71 billion euro hostile bid that was the largest-ever in the banking industry.

The 2007 takeover proved disastrous both for ABN and its buyers, the Royal Bank of Scotland, itself later nationalised by the British government, Santander and the now defunct Fortis.

The rump of ABN was taken over by the Dutch state a year after the bid at a total cost of 24 billion euros.

This time, the government will seek to avoid that risk. The shares issued will be certificates granting a voting right that can be suspended under certain circumstances.

Dijsselbloem said there was considerable market interest in the bank and added that the Dutch central bank agreed a 2015 listing was possible.

In March, Dijsselbloem delayed ABN Amro’s sale due to a public outcry over proposed pay raises for bank executives, after thousands of staff had lost their jobs after the bank’s rescue.

The proposal to increase salaries of most ABN Amro executive board members by 100,000 euros each has since been scrapped.

Last week, the bank reported a 44 percent increase in underlying profit for the first quarter. Its top executive also apologised for the pay rise blunder.