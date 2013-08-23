FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABN AMRO Q2 slips, warns of higher loan impairments in 2013
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2013 / 5:32 AM / 4 years ago

ABN AMRO Q2 slips, warns of higher loan impairments in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO reported second-quarter net profit of 402 million euros ($536.5 million), down 3 percent from the first three months, hit by higher loan impairments resulting from a weak domestic economy.

“We are predominantly exposed to the Dutch economy and hence to the current economic downturn, which led to a sharp rise in loan impairments,” Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said in a statement, warning that loan impairments for the full year would exceed last year’s level.

“Domestically-focused small and medium-sized enterprises in particular were hit hard by the decline in consumer spending.”

$1 = 0.7493 euros Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell

