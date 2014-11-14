FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABN Amro Q3 underlying profit rises 56 pct
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro Q3 underlying profit rises 56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank :

* Underlying net profit increased by 161 million euros, or 56 pct, compared with Q3 2013

* Reported Q3 2014 net profit of 383 million euros included 67 million euros levy for SNS Reaal

* An interim dividend of 125 million euros will be paid

* Underlying loan impairments decreased by 59 million euros to 287 million euros

* Underlying cost/income ratio decreased to 57 pct

* Will invest an additional amount of approximately 150 million euros until 2018 to accelerate end-to-end digitisation of the key customer processes

* Number of FTES in retail banking is expected to be reduced by 650-1,000 FTES by 2018, for which a provision of 50-75 million euros will be booked in Q4 2014

* "Remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery of the Dutch economy" Source text for Eikon: (abn.com/1qH9XgO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
