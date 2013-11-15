FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABN AMRO reports Q3 net profit of 390 mln euros
November 15, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ABN AMRO reports Q3 net profit of 390 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap : * Net profit for Q3 2013 was 390 million euros * Net result includes a release of 101 million euros net of tax on Greek loan impairments * Excluding special items, net profit for Q3 amounted to 289 million euros * Net profit over the first nine months increased marginally to euros 1,207 million * An interim dividend of 150 million euros will be paid * The core tier 1 ratio improved to 13.7 pct, the tier 1 ratio was 14.6 pct and the total capital ratio 19.4 pct * Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the annual bank tax compared with the third quarter * Operating income for the third quarter declined modestly to 1,874 million euros * Net interest income declined modestly to 1,326 million euros due to correction made for past accruals * Net fee and commission income decreased by 16 million euros due to lower fees within merchant banking

