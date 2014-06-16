FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABN Amro settles agreement on CDC plan for employees in Netherlands
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
June 16, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro settles agreement on CDC plan for employees in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank :

* Announcing that it has settled the agreement regarding the new collective defined contribution (CDC) plan for its employees in the Netherlands

* Settlement follows the approval of the collective labour agreement (CLA) by the trade unions and their respective members on 28 April

* Settlement of the pension agreement will have an estimated one-off negative impact on the net result of eur 216 million

* The financial impact will be reflected as a special item in ABN Amro’s second quarter 2014 results. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.