FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ABN AMRO posts Q4 net loss of 47 mln euros
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ABN AMRO posts Q4 net loss of 47 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap : * Reports net profit of EUR 1,160 million over 2013 and a net lossof EUR 47

million for Q4 2013 * Core tier 1 ratio improved further to 14.4%. * Final dividend of EUR 200 million will be proposed, bringing total dividend

for 2013 to EUR 350 million * Eur 47million net loss was reported due to bank tax (EUR 106 million) and

high loan impairments (EUR 555 million) * Cost/income ratio over 2013 suffered mainly from higher pension costs and

amounted to 65% * Retail banking performed well and private banking performed as expected * Expect that 2013 was the bottom of the economic cycle * Even if economy does turn the corner, impairments are expected to remain

elevated in 2014 * Says see signs of an improving housing market, with prices stabilising and

mortgage applications on the rise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.