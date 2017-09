Sept 9 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Clearing, a unit of Dutch bank ABN Amro, named Noel Singh as an FX product manager.

Singh will be responsible for developing international expansion opportunities for the company’s currency offering, it said.

He will be based in London and will report to Barry Polak, head of products, and James Fairweather, head of global execution services.

Previously, Singh headed the FX prime brokerage at SEB Merchant Bank AB.