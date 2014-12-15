BRIEF-ABO Group Environment signs agreement for sale of Biocogen bvba

Dec 15 (Reuters) - ABO Group Environment SA :

* Says on Dec. 12, an agreement was signed for sale of Biocogen bvba

* Biocogen bvba which operates a combined heat and power plant (chp), is being taken over on Jan. 1, 2015

* Says on Jan. 1, subsidiary company Thenergo Operations will become spearhead of energy division in Wallonia

* Says on Jan. 1, subsidiary company Thenergo Operations will become spearhead of energy division in Wallonia

* Says Thenergo f+l, a non-operational intermediate holding company, will be placed in liquidation on Dec. 19