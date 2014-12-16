UAE's Abraaj sells 21 pct stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Abraaj Group said on Tuesday it had sold a 21 percent stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) (IPO-INDI.CA), a healthcare diagnostics service provider, to emerging markets private equity firm Actis.

IDH, which resulted from the 2012 merger of Al Mokhtabar and Al Borg Laboratories, offers pathology and molecular diagnostics, genetics testing and basic radiology in Egypt, Sudan and Jordan.

Abraaj, which has about $7.5 billion of assets under management, declined to reveal the value of the deal or the size of its remaining stake in IDH. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Keith Weir)