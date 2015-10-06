FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity house Abraaj raises $191 mln for Mexico investment
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Private equity house Abraaj raises $191 mln for Mexico investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Abraaj Group has raised $191 million through Mexican publicly traded certificates for investments in the country, it said on Tuesday.

Certificates of Development Capital (CKD) will be used to invest in mid-sized Mexican businesses that have strong growth potential and which show capabilities of regional and international expansion, Abraaj said in a statement.

Target sectors for the CKD include retail, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, education, logistics and financial services. Abraaj said the first transaction using the development capital may be closed by the end of the year.

Abraaj is a Dubai-based private equity firm which tends to focus on emerging markets. In recent transactions, Abraaj with TPG Capital purchased a majority stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu earlier this year.

Abraaj has made 14 investments worth $350 million in Mexico, Colombia and Peru in various sectors since 2007, it said. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
