8 months ago
Private equity firm Abraaj appoints senior external adviser
December 19, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 8 months ago

Private equity firm Abraaj appoints senior external adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group said on Monday that it had appointed Hossam Radwan, the former head of its Saudi Arabian business, as a senior external adviser.

Radwan also previously served as chief executive of investment bank EFG-Hermes in the kingdom and worked at Goldman Sachs for more than a decade in London and New York, according to a statement.

Sources familiar with the matter said a year ago that Abraaj Group was to close its office in Saudi Arabia. The office had been led by Radwan. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
