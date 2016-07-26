Abraaj says closes Turkey fund to more money

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Abraaj Group has closed its first dedicated Turkey fund to additional money, the major international private equity firm said on Tuesday.

The Abraaj Turkey Fund I had been launched in 2014. In a statement, Abraaj said the fund had raised a total of $486 million with a further $40 million to go towards co-investments, compared with an original target of $500 million.

A coup attempt in Turkey earlier this month killed more than 200 people and damaged financial markets there. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)