Russian tycoon Abramovich not detained in U.S. - spokesman

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Roman Abramovich denied a news report on Monday that the billionaire Russian owner of London’s Chelsea soccer club had been arrested in the United States.

“It’s not true,” John Mann said in response to a report on the web site of Russian financial daily RBK that Abramovich had been held by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“He is in the U.S. but he has not been arrested or detained,” said Mann, who is Abramovich’s Moscow spokesman.

Abramovich is a major shareholder in London-listed steel firm Evraz, whose shares fell by more than 6 percent before recovering to trade 3.3 percent down on the session.