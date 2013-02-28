Hyundai surprises market with issuer-friendly ABS

Feb 28 (IFR) - Investors this week welcomed a new ABS deal backed by auto leases from Hyundai Capital America that carried the lowest level of credit protection the issuer has ever attained.

The US$905m trade on Wednesday contained a class A tranche with just 16.95% credit enhancement - the amount of any losses absorbed by other tranches before it would be affected.

That low level surprised many in the market. By contrast, the issuer’s June 2012 deal included nearly 23% credit enhancement on its class A notes.

“Pricing a deal with credit enhancement that was five percentage points less than our previous transaction in June 2012 is a testament to the quality of the leases HCA originates,” said Audra Cauchon, the company’s Senior Treasury Manager (Funding).

“We are extremely pleased with the result, because we were able to price such a deal, even though it is not as much an issuer’s environment like 2012, and macroeconomic risks are on the rise.”

The lower enhancement levels led some to wonder if credit protection was compromised at a time when investors appear eager to buy debt offering strong yields, or returns.

But one senior banker said the reduced credit enhancement levels were due to increased confidence in the quality of the collateral being securitised.

“It is more to do with the performance of the previous two transactions by Hyundai and the company’s proven ability to make a profit selling vehicles that came off the lease (also called residual value),” the banker said.

As of the end of 2012, HCA’s managed portfolio of leases totaled over US$7.1bn, a tenfold increase from just five years before.

ALL NEW

The notes in the new deal were backed by a pool of closed-end vehicle leases, all of which were secured by new vehicles manufactured by Hyundai and Kia Motors.

According to Fitch, the pool was consistent with the vehicles in the last issue, with a very strong weighted-average FICO credit score of 743 and seasoning of 11 months.

The company has also posted a profit selling vehicles that came off a lease in each of the last three years.

Its overall improvement in performance helped bring the credit enhancement on the latest deal in line with those of its peers in the industry.

An October auto lease ABS deal from Nissan Motors, for example, featured 17.5% credit enhancement on its Triple A notes, while Volkswagen and Daimler have been in the 15% to 17% range.

The Triple A classes of the new Hyundai deal offered weighted average lives of 1.26, 1.99 and 2.43 years, respectively.

Unlike the previous transactions, the deal also featured a 2.58-year double A slice.

The deal was rated by S&P and Fitch but did not include Moody‘s, which rated Hyundai Capital America’s previous two transactions.

Guidance for the Triple A notes was seen at EDSF plus 17bp-19bp, EDSF plus 30 area and interpolated swaps plus 33bp-35bp. Pricing levels were in line or tighter than talk at 17bp, 27bp and 33bp. The Double A note was talked at interpolated swaps plus 60bp-65bp and rallied to 50bp at pricing.

In June 2012, its Triple A rated notes - with average lives of 1.20, 2.07 and 2.44 years - priced at EDSF plus 13bp, interpolated swaps plus 33bp and plus 43bp.

