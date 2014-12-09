REFILE-Basel study backs heavier charges for mezzanine ABS

(Refiles to fix formatting)

* New research calls for thick buffers on subordinated risk

* Mezzanine ABS can never be simple and transparent

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Basel policymakers have laid the groundwork for planned hikes of securitisation capital requirements in a study that defends the case for high charges on mezzanine tranches, bringing into question the ability to define them as sound and transparent.

The report, published by the Basel-based standard-setter Bank for International Settlements (BIS), highlights the risks embedded in mezzanine ABS bonds.

“The regulatory capital for mezzanine tranches should be proportionately much higher than that for the underlying asset pool,” Basel analysts said, calling for “particularly large safeguards” for these tranches.

The assessment of mezzanine credit strength is tainted by uncertainty, they said, making it difficult to determine potential losses. Even a small error in the estimation of risk can have a magnified impact on the bonds.

While junior tranches are the first in line to absorb losses and senior bonds are protected by credit support, mezzanine tranches remain highly exposed to uncertainty, the report said.

The analysis comes ahead of higher risk-weights for securitisation exposures that the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) is expected to disclose later this month, raising the floor to near 15% from 7%.

While 15% would be the starting point for Triple A rated senior bonds, the risk weights (used to calculate capital charges) for any subordinated tranches would be multiplied by four to eight times, Barclays analysts estimated.

A five-year non-senior Double A RMBS tranche, for example, would rise from a 15% weight at present to 117%, while a Single A bond would go from 20% to 171%, they estimated.

Meanwhile, a pool of SME loans would attract between 30% and 50% of risk weight, but an average of 170% if it was securitised, the analysts added.

NO SAFE MEZZ

The study by the BIS, published on Sunday, showed that even mezzanine ABS backed by sound and transparent loans are complex.

“Our result is remarkable because it is obtained in the context of extremely simple and transparent asset pools, which should bring to a minimum the scope for estimation uncertainty,” the BIS said. That justifies the need for substantial capital cushions against potential troubles, it added.

In March, the Basel Committee and the global securities standard-setter IOSCO are due to outline a definition of simple and transparent assets that could be granted lower capital charges in the future.

But the BIS research seems to suggest that there is no such thing as simple and transparent mezzanine tranches, indicating that policymakers should think twice about putting all the different tranches of a transaction in the “high quality” category.

This would call into question current efforts by European policymakers and central banks to qualify entire deals, rather than single tranches, as high-quality, as a more effective way to lower the capital burden on these assets and boost the market.

“To revitalise European ABS, the regulatory stance towards the ‘risky’ part of the securitisation capital structure needs to change urgently,” Barclays analysts said.

“This makes recent efforts from the ECB, the Bank of England and the European Banking Authority to define qualifying securitisations at the transaction level very important”. (Reporting by Anna Brunetti; Editing by Anil Mayre and Natalie Harrison)