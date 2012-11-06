CMBS market embraces increased risk again

Nov 6 (IFR) - The US commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market is once again embracing higher-risk collateral and asset structures, which could pave the way for new commercial real estate (CRE) collateralized debt obligations (CDO).

In late October, Citigroup priced a controversial floating-rate CMBS for NorthStar Realty Finance, a REIT, with high loan-to-value “transitional” collateral and an aspect of future funding or “ramping up” that caused some investors to question its structural categorization.

While the transaction was an offbeat CMBS, securitization specialists say that the deal brings the market one step closer to reviving CRE CDOs. Much of the transaction’s collateral was being ramped up, and the next step towards a CRE CDO revival would be to include a so-called “reinvestment period”, where principal proceeds are reinvested in new collateral assets (loans or debt securities).

A new CDO might also include legacy CMBS bonds as collateral, in addition to static whole loans.

Citigroup and other broker-dealers have been actively discussing the idea with various issuers, including NorthStar, potentially eyeing a simple CDO structure in the months ahead.

AMPING UP RISK

The recent NorthStar CMBS hints at higher levels of risk as well as growing investor comfort with more complicated products in an attempt to earn more yield.

Only the fifth floating-rate CMBS to appear since the financial crisis, the deal was the first of these to include multiple loans, and the first to feature so-called “non-stabilized” properties, which are either not fully leased or sold, or not fully developed, and are therefore expecting an increase in cash flow.

“The term sheet referred to the deal as a ‘market-driven CMBS 2.0 structure’, though evidently collateral-wise perhaps somewhat far afield of what one might expect to encounter under that umbrella, maybe,” said Christopher Sullivan, United Nations Federal Credit Union’s chief investment officer.

“But it was certainly representative of the evolution of the CMBS market to date and what sort of deal structures are viable or saleable.”

The transaction reignited rating agency sniping over CMBS criteria when Fitch last week said it would have rated the senior tranche two categories lower than what it was given by Moody’s and S&P.

Both of the two larger firms gave the Class A tranche a Triple A stamp but Fitch says it would have stopped at Single A - even though it is underpinned by 56.5% credit enhancement.

Fitch said it was “concerned that a significant portion of the collateral is sub-performing and transitional in nature, with a reliance on borrower pro forma business plans to improve performance.”

It also worried about refinancing risk and “the high likelihood of default at maturity, especially in a higher interest-rate environment.”

Because of this more conservative stance, Fitch said it was ultimately not asked to rate the deal.

It gives the example of the largest loan in the pool, Buena Park California, which accounts for 20.8%. Fitch deems the shopping mall sub-performing and said it was concerned with low market occupancy, the high number of temporary tenants and low reported in-line tenant sales, as well as stiff competition in the submarket.

Furthermore, the loan is open to interest-rate risk as it does not have an interest-rate cap.

The agency said it had seen several sub-performing malls with significant loss severities, in some cases exceeding 100%.

A second example provided by the agency is the Cranbrook Multifamily Portfolio in Houston, accounting for 5.7% of the pool. Fitch was concerned that the cash flow has not stabilized, as overall occupancy has fallen below 50%. It also lacks an interest-rate cap, and has additional debt in the form of a mezzanine loan.

Four weeks ago Moody’s said it would only have rated the junior tranches of another CMBS, JPMCC 2012-C8, as junk, and not investment-grade as S&P did.

And three weeks ago Moody’s said it would not have gone to Triple A for RBS’s Isobel Finance UK trade, saying it was only worth a Double A rating. In addition, it would have undercut the Double A and Triple B plus ratings that S&P gave the issue by up to three notches.

USING CLO TECHNOLOGY

The US$227.54m NorthStar 2012-1 was backed by 14 floating-rate loans in a trust, linked to 19 properties. It was structured as a so-called real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC) -- not a grantor trust -- with no reinvestment bucket.

The initial pool balance was US$351m, with a 33.6% exposure to retail, and the tranches ranged from a US$152.8m two-year Triple A down to Triple B minus (Moody’s and S&P). NorthStar retained the bottom 35% of the structure.

The deal priced with a weighted average coupon of Libor plus 1.63%.

Moody’s stressed that the loan-to-value (LTV) for the pool of loans was 125.3% - the highest level observed by the agency in CMBS 2.0. In fact 13 loans, or 98.6% of the pool balance, exceed 100% LTV.

Moreover, several properties were in a highly transitional phase of operating performance. In its presale report, Moody’s said it believed there was an increased risk that the properties would not achieve stabilized cash flow relative to other previously rated large loan transactions. Therefore, the Triple A slice had very high credit enhancement.

In March, Citigroup completed a very similar CMBS for A10 Capital, a commercial mortgage lender specializing in so-called mini-perm, or bridge loans, which was less than US$100m in size.

A10’s transaction was “backed by a pool of bridge or unstabilized loans,” Rick Jones, a partner and co-chair of law firm Dechert’s finance and real estate group, wrote in the firm’s real estate blog in May.

“The structure was a melding of traditional CMBS and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) technologies, which balanced the sponsor’s need to manage and nurture bridge product while providing investors with substantial credit enhancement, downsize structural protection and certainty. Some of the loans included [in the A10 deal] had future funding components.”

Arbor Realty Trust, a REIT, issued a similar deal in the form of a CLO in September.

“Theorizing going forward, I think the next round of all of these products will have some CLO features to them,” said Matt Borstein, managing director in Deutsche Bank’s CRE finance group.

Market participants have been talking about resurrecting the CRE CDO market for nearly two years, but it hasn’t worked out yet.

Prima Capital Advisers LLC tried to bring a US$670m CRE CDO to market in July 2011 -- a fully-ramped securitization of fixed-rate notes -- but it was scuttled at the time due to overall investor skittishness due to the decision by Standard & Poor’s to pull a separate CMBS conduit just days before.

Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo worked on the Prima Capital deal.

CRE CDOs would offer more structural flexibility than CMBS for loan aggregators, and far more yield for investors, according to securitization specialists.

