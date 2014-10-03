ECB purchase plan underwhelms

* ABS and covered bond programme disappoints

* Market wants regulatory re-think to maximise potential of ABS

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - The ECB unveiled its ABS and covered bond purchase programme on Thursday, eyeing a potential universe of bonds of up to 1trn, but left market players underwhelmed as it would not commit to how much it would buy.

“In our view, the speculation on the programmes was more thrilling than these modalities  and arguably, the whole announcement was a bit of a non-event,” wrote Rabobank analyst Ruben van Leeuwen.

The ECB said it would buy bonds in both primary and secondary markets, starting this month with covered bonds, and with ABS to follow later in the year. But aside from some technical details, there was little to excite the market.

“Am I disappointed? To a certain extent yes, there was not much to crunch from the light details. But it is a flexible plan and you shouldn’t expect a hard objective on something that can increase or slow down as needed,” said Jean-David Cirotteau, a senior structured finance analyst at SG.

The ECB has previously highlighted the contribution a functioning securitisation market can make in boosting stagnant eurozone economies. But achieving such an ambition would require more than just hoovering up senior tranches.

“I would have liked more explanation on how they see the transmission to the economy,” said Cirotteau.

The prospect of central bank buying led to a massive rally in September, with Spanish and Italian RMBS trading up to 50bp tighter, inside 100bp, and covered issuers printing well below mid-swaps.

In ABS, this tightening needs to filter down to mezzanine and junior bonds to allow their public sale, and permit originators to claim capital relief to free-up balance sheets for lending.

Investors also have to be incentivised to buy, especially when ABS remains more expensive to hold than other products. Policymakers are planning to reduce ABS capital charges and broaden liquidity buffer eligibility, but the ECB made no reference to such changes.

“We believe that public sector investment, including in mezzanine tranches, will not be required if sufficient private sector demand can be generated,” Richard Hopkin, head of fixed income at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, said in a statement.

“For that to happen, key regulations on capital charges  will need to be well-calibrated to encourage, not dissuade, private sector investors to participate - at both senior and mezzanine levels of risk.”

Other market players have expressed similar views. Marie Diron, senior vice-president at Moody‘s, said that “[the programme‘s] main effect will be to provide additional funding to banks rather than capital relief, which would have been more effective in fostering lending”.

WHERE‘S THE MEZZ? The ECB also disappointed by saying little about guaranteed mezzanine ABS bonds. It will only communicate eligibility criteria at a later stage.

It did, however, provide technical aspects of the purchase schemes. It can buy up to 70% of each covered and securitised bond, and has relaxed its collateral framework rules for bonds below BBB- equivalent, to include Greek and Cypriot banks. For ABS, the ECB maintains its “second-best rule”, meaning that the second-best rating available must comply. For covered bonds, it is the first-best.

The acceptance of lower ratings is conditional, however. Purchases will be limited to 30% of each tranche, securitisation exposures must have a minimum 25% credit enhancement and covered bonds at least 25% overcollateralisation.

This may require adjustments to existing programmes that have inadequate support. Some Greek RMBS from CDLF, Piraeus Bank and Eurobank, for example, have credit enhancement of about 15% or lower, according to Fitch. And calculations using Fitch’s mortgage cover pool data show overcollateralisation for Eurobank at 11%, and Piraeus Bank even lower at just 7.5%.

ABS issuers must also satisfy investor reporting requirements, all counterparties except the servicer must have a first-best rating of at least BBB- and there must be full back-up servicing provisions. All bonds must be euro-denominated and at least 95% of the underlying loans euro-based too.

The ECB will also consider buying retained ABS deals, but only alongside other investors. No external participation is required for retained covered bond purchases. Furthermore, national central banks can buy covered bonds as in the previous two programmes, but the ECB takes sole responsibility for securitisation purchases. PRICE DISCOVERY One senior rating analyst said the ECB’s involvement was positive and that spreads could tighten without a significant increase in issuance.

A trader, however, said that the next few sessions would be a price discovery process for ineligible bonds as some accounts had “been buying seniors a few weeks ago hoping to sell to the ECB”, he said.

CDLF’s Greek RMBS Grifonas 1A, which falls short of the 25% credit enhancement floor at 13%, has come under pressure. Another trader said that some dealers had tried to push the sale of it through at a price of 94 before the ECB announced the plans, but it closed on Thursday at 90.75/91.25. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)