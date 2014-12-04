ECB dilemmas cloud 2015 ABS forecasts

* Banks uncertain of ECB impact, but raise ABS issuance forecasts

* Outlook for mezz bonds must improve for ABS to fulfil potential

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Uncertainty surrounding the ECB’s ABS purchase programme is interfering with forecasts for supply in the coming year. Volume predictions are up on the central bank’s involvement, but the market is calling for some transparency on what strategy the central bank is pursuing.

“This [has been] the most difficult year we have ever produced an outlook,” JP Morgan researchers said. “The ‘health’ of the market will be overwhelmingly determined by the actions of one significant market participant, the ECB.”

Researchers believe the presence of the ECB in the market will boost volumes. But they also highlight broader concerns over the impact of the scheme, which is expected to run for at least two years.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the most bullish, expecting total issuance of EUR180bn, up from EUR130bn this year. Barclays, meanwhile, expects EUR105-115bn, of which they expect EUR30-50bn to be grabbed by the ECB.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley forecasts hover around EUR100bn, with the latter expecting a 51% increase of placed volumes from this year.

But the more promising figures don’t exactly mean the sector should start cracking open the champagne, unimpressed analysts warn.

The long-term impact of the ECB programme is poised to disappoint, failing regulatory changes to make the asset class more economical for issuers and more palatable for investors, they say.

“The ECB risks doing too much too soon”, Barclays’ research team warned. Given incoming capital rules that will make securitisation more expensive to hold, the central bank’s intervention in the ABS space “may result in investors leaving the market permanently if spreads drop below levels they deem appropriate”, they said.

Eligible senior bonds from core jurisdictions “could undershoot the spreads many investors deem to be floors, triggering rotation into other fixed income assets,” the analysts added.

And this creates longer term problems for a sector that is only just recovering from the crisis-era stigma which dissuaded many investors from participating.

“Following the ECB exit, getting in that market in two years time is going to be really difficult,” said Gareth Davies, head of international ABS and covered bonds research at JP Morgan.

SLOW START

On Monday, the central bank posted the first numbers on its purchases, which stood at a paltry EUR368m. This compares with about EUR1.7bn the bank bought in the first week of its parallel covered bond programme. That scheme has now reached EUR17.801bn, helped by about around EUR5bn of bonds in the fourth week of operation.

But some paper that the market would consider eligible seems to have been shunned by the ECB. An example is the Italian mixed consumer ABS Sunrise 2014-2 from Agos Ducato, which priced last Thursday and was apparently ignored by the ECB.

One banker on the deal confirmed it did qualify for the purchase programme but said the eligibility “differs from the actual decision of the ECB on whether to buy it or not”.

One of the few takeaways from the first week of the programme, for which there was little information disclosed, is that the ECB may be wary of its own view of value versus the market‘s.

A trading contact said Claris ABS 2011 Italian RMBS dropped to a cash price of 99 having traded at 99.18 the previous Friday as the ECB was unwilling to meet the new market price. It had priced at 98.5958 on November 13.

“The ECB is naturally very conscious about pricing,” Davies said. This could mean that in order to not distort market dynamics, “it may sacrifice quantity over pricing”.

MEZZ IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Analysts do expect more spread compression though. Morgan Stanley researchers anticipate another 10-15bp spread tightening of eligible assets, and as much as 25-30bp in Spanish and Italian bonds.

Eligible paper from the two countries is currently trading in the 60-70bp range, more than 100bp inside the levels of a year earlier. They argue, however, that any senior spread tightening would be “unhealthy” without a parallel improvement of mezzanine economics, which requires better capital treatment.

Unlocking a mezzanine market would allow issuers to achieve capital relief and yield-hungry investors to switch from other fixed income assets that become too expensive.

In this sense, establishing mezzanine prices that conciliate issuers’ needs with investor appetites “would be a game changer,” the bank said.

At present, “having nowhere to place sizeable mezzanine issuance at reasonable spreads nullifies the capital management benefits of securitisation”, the Barclays analysts said.

Current guises of regulation, such as only allowing call options in certain circumstances, could result in longer duration mezzanine bonds. This could limit banks’ ability to achieve capital relief through securitisation, as potential buyers facing higher capital charges would have to balance regulatory costs against spread targets, Barclays said.

And these buyers will need to be convinced of the longer-term structure of the ABS market, which a short-term reliance on the ECB’s buying may not solve.

“The investor base is still completely bearish,” Davies said. “Who’s going to buy in 2016, after the ECB exits? That’s a question that keeps me awake at night”. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)