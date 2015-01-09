QE without ABS may prove a flop, analysts say

* Growing focus on QE risks leaving ABS programme out in the cold

* Sovereign purchases alone would fail to reach real economy

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Mounting expectations of full-blown QE are stealing the spotlight away from the ECB’s intervention in the ABS space, analysts warn, which could turn into a missed opportunity to breathe life into the real economy.

With the prospect of QE looming, analysts warn that the sovereign route may fail to boost growth outside financial markets if ABS purchases fade into the background.

“Without ABS, QE will have a limited effect on lending to the real economy,” said Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at RBS.

An informal survey by the bank found that as much as 51% of respondents think the benefits of sovereign purchases by the ECB will be limited to capital markets, falling short of revitalising the economy.

Markets seem, nonetheless, to be losing sight of, and interest in, the ABS programme as they become increasingly focused on QE, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned in a report.

This is despite ABS being “more effective in healing the monetary transmission mechanism” and having a direct impact on banks’ balance sheets, contrary to sovereign bonds purchases, they said.

The Bank of America team called on the ECB to make its ABS programme “more flexible, more aggressive, more transparent and more sizeable”. As of January 2, the central bank had bought 1.744bn of ABS, which compares with 29.6bn spent on its parallel covered bond programme.

Gallo agreed that the ECB should persist with ABS, if it wants to boost Europe’s stagnant economy and jobs market.

“ABS could make QE much more effective through substitution from sovereigns to loans,” he said.

But this would require an ABS market that sovereign or covered bond investors could be attracted to, he noted. This would mean lifting the regulatory burden on securitisation, making ABS less expensive to hold, for example through EU or sovereign guarantees, and to issue. DISINCENTIVISING INVESTMENT At present, a biased perception of the differences between the ABS and the covered bond markets disincentivise investment in the former and puts a strain on the ECB ABS programme, the Bank of America team said.

A long-lived view that covered bonds are more liquid and simpler than ABS led to much heavier due diligence requirements for the latter, the bank argued.

This also means that “ABS managers hired by the ECB to execute the ABS programme have to write due diligence memos to the tune of 60-100 pages and are subject to layers of supervision”, the analysts said.

The ECB has been buying covered bonds at much more aggressive levels, accepting “much higher uncompensated credit risks in CB than in MBS”, they said.

“Such a posture makes ECB a price-setter in CB and a price-taker in ABS markets - a stance not consistent with the stated goal of building a large ABS portfolio and re-launching the ABS market,” they said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)