Issuers tread ECB line with 'natural' ABS hedging

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The pace with which originators presenting structured finance deals as ECB collateral are tweaking deal structures has prompted the ECB to look closer at the collateral it accepts, and make originators disclose any modifications ahead of time.

Issuers are becoming increasingly inventive, cutting out counterparties or extracting credit enhancement to maximise available funds - threatening the credit quality of the ECB’s collateral.

Originators preparing new deals for the ECB are also looking to circumvent the dearth of available swap counterparties - including ‘natural’ hedges which match SPV liabilities to mixed asset pools.

The last meeting of the ECB’s governing council decided that counterparties would have to give the Eurosystem one month notice for any changes to the deals they presented, and notify the Eurosystem if any modifications had been made to deals in the six months before they were submitted as collateral.

The request came in response to originators opting to restructure transactions rather than operate existing transaction documents. Most deal terms require swap counterparties to be replaced if their rating is downgraded below a certain level, but originators are increasingly opting to amend deal terms - provided their issues remain ECB eligible.

Fitch highlighted this problem in January, underscoring the rating volatility this process was causing, and threatened to start incorporating previous originator behaviour into its rating process.

“The practice of seeking to amend initial contractual documentation undermines initial expectations and means that retained transactions are potentially exposed to a greater risk of rating volatility at ‘AAAsf’ than investor-held SF transactions,” said the agency.

The Fitch notice helped bring the issue to the ECB’s attention, which resolved to boost surveillance. The central banks have always had the right to require further disclosure from their counterparties, but this has largely been dormant.

“If the ECB starts vetting such modifications, that might compensate somewhat for the absence of discipline that comes with having third party investors,” said Stuart Jennings, managing director at Fitch.

Most modifications are not credit negative, but seek to rebalance credit enhancing structural features, typically by removing swap counterparties and adding subordination.

NEW DEAL

The changes in existing transactions are being mirrored in newly structured deals for ECB repo, where many counterparties are dropping swaps.

Originators have always had the option to avoid swaps, but more and more are now taking it. To take out a basis swap - say a SVR to Libor swap - the credit enhancement impact may be relatively limited.

Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra, an Italian regional lender, terminated the swap in its CR Volterra Finance securitisation this month, to avoid continuing exposure to Banca Popolare di Milano, its counterparty. The deal, structured in 2009, had paid down significantly, leaving the class A notes with 41.73% credit enhancement - enough headroom to drop the swap.

Paolo Zisa, head of securitisation and structuring at Banca Akros, the investment bank of BPM, and the arranger of the swap said: “Originators in the market have become more aware of counterparty risk. They’re simply requesting transactions with no swap to avoid exposing themselves to rating agency changes, substitution and so on. They’d rather just add three, four or more percentage points of credit enhancement and eliminate it completely.”

For some mixed asset pools, this will mean structuring ECB deals with fixed and floating tranches.

Zisa said: “There are some innovative ‘natural’ hedging solutions - split an ECB deal to match the split of the underlying pool, or include a cap to the securities interest rate.”

Grant England, senior director at Fitch, confirmed that although Fitch was not aware of any completed deals, they had been approached about getting fixed rate deals done for the ECB.

One hurdle to structuring fixed rate deals is the ECB’s own mark-to-model methodology. Since so many retained ABS do not have comparable public market prices, it uses a valuation methodology, thought to be adapted from the Banque de France.

This methodology is not public, but according to Zisa, splitting an issue or including a interest cap does incur a penalty. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)