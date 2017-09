(Corrects issue price from 1 zloty to 1.5 zloty)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ABS Investment SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported 300,000 zlotys investment in Outdoorzy SA, a unit of Robinson Europe SA

* Said it acquired 200,000 shares of issue price 1.5 zloty per share in Outdoorzy Source text for Eikon:

