Investors welcome back boom-style ABS

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - Two types of riskier securitizations thought to have died off with the financial crash were revived in July, but came to market on a more solid footing under new post-crisis regulation.

Car repair franchise Driven Brands stepped into the market with a US$401m whole-business securitization - the first non-food chain to sell such a deal since the crisis.

United Guaranty meanwhile sold the first securitization of mortgage insurance policies since the crash, a US$300m transaction.

Unlike in the pre-crash heyday, when investors focused largely on yield - gobbling up deals with little thought to risk - the buyside clearly had more questions this time around.

Both deals took nearly two weeks to get done, an unusually long time in the structured finance market, as investors clearly worked out their due diligence.

And investors found plenty to cheer, as the deals bundled together far more solid collateral than in the days before Dodd-Frank regulation had cleaned up the playing field.

Subprime home mortgage loans, for example, no longer include “teaser” rates that later reset at higher interest payments than most subprime borrowers could typically afford - and that were a bane of pre-crisis deals.

United’s trade meanwhile bundled together mortgage guarantees to people with a high average credit score of 760 when the policies were written.

In addition, investors were paid roughly 2.5% on the one-year, 4.3% on the three-year and 6.3% on the four-year notes - more than similar deals from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have paid lately.

“From a fundamentals perspective we love it,” said one portfolio manager who bought the deal, which was led by Credit Suisse.

“It’s the kind of exposure you want to have in your portfolio,” he said, comparing the deal favorably to pre-crisis mortgage bond deals.

“Eight years ago, mortgages had no docs, high debt-to-income and loan terms with major (rate) resets,” he said.

“(Now) mortgage insurance business lines give exposure to the same type of mortgage risk that Freddie and Fannie are exposed to.”

DRIVEN TO SUCCEED

The Driven Brands deal meanwhile was the first non-food whole-business securitization since the crisis - and the first franchise ABS since then to replace acquisition financing.

“The most high profile (takeout securitization) deal was Dunkin’ Brands, which was done in 2006,” said Ronald Borod, an attorney specialized in whole business ABS at law firm DLA Piper.

“But I think now if you have a brand, or group of brands, that have a good recognition and scale, you should be looking seriously at this market.”

The Driven Brands deal allowed the company to pay far less than it would have done to raise funds through high-yield bonds.

Barclays placed the company’s short-term acquisition financing through a 6.8-year BBB/BBB- rated ABS that cleared at 5.25%.

That was some 250bp less than they would have done issuing high-yield bonds but almost 125bp more than what recent whole business securitizations, a banker said.

“The reality is a 5.25% yield is pretty attractive versus the unsecured space,” said one investor.

“For many bond issuers, the ABS market provides a good, cheaper alternative to other financing options.”

Roark Capital Management, the Atlanta-based private equity firm that acquired Driven Brands in April, refinanced the short-term acquisition debt with this securitization.

“Other types of business have done this in the past, but restaurants have been the low-hanging fruit,” said Borod. “The market is all about baby steps.” (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)