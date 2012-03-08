CRD IV proposals may end European ABS discrimination

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - European securitisation could be in line for a regulatory reprieve - and the end to three years of official discrimination - thanks to a potential update of the European Commission’s proposed Capital Requirement Directive (CRD IV) rules.

CRD IV will set out uniform definitions to determine which asset-types are considered liquid and credit-worthy enough for banks to use in their liquidity buffers. It is being written by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on behalf of the EC and is due to be finalised by June 2013.

According to an excerpt from an updated draft of CRD IV, the definition of liquid assets should be updated to “include other categories of central bank eligible assets, for example RMBS of high liquid and credit quality”.

That wording could provide a significant boost to ABS as it would make securitised paper much more attractive for banks investors to hold.

At the moment, ABS is penalised by its exclusion from eligible asset pools introduced in liquidity rules in 2009.

Covered bonds do qualify at the moment and ABS supporters have long-complained of what they see as biased treatment.

The latest draft should also help to remove confusion introduced by a previous draft released in January.

David Covey, senior European ABS strategist at Nomura, said in a client note that the January update implied certain asset-backed securities could qualify as liquid asset, but the continued exclusion of securitisation at that time meant that the changes in language were more likely aimed at broadening the scope of eligible covered bonds.

This latest CRD IV version, however, removes the exclusion of securitisations, and therefore offers some hope, according to Covey.

“These are clearly positive developments for the European ABS market,” he said.

PREMATURE? However, to call the request for new definitions making specific reference to RMBS as a victory for securitisation is premature. The latest draft also calls for the EBA to consider whether assets such as “equities listed on a recognised exchange and gold” should also be considered eligible. That, Covey said, “opens a very wide universe for the EBA to consider”.

Moreover, he added, while the EBA “must consider senior RMBS/ABS in its report, it is not required to view them as liquid”.

Assets will be assessed on price stability, and while European ABS has been just as volatile as other sectors, “it is unclear how the final rules will turn out,” he said.

Nonetheless, the fact that such changes are under consideration is progress in itself. As Covey notes: “this is a welcome first step towards the recognition of the characteristics of high-quality ABS. Hopefully, this will eventually lead to the leveling of the ... playing field for senior prime ABS vis-a-vis covered bonds and highly-rated corporates.”

PAVING A PATH FOR PCS One market initiative aimed at giving securitisation a “high quality label” could benefit from the CRD IV’s potential inclusion of ABS.

The Association of Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and the European Financial Services Roundtable (EFR) are behind a drive to create a scheme that would see the best quality securitised paper called “Prime Collateralised Securities” (PCS).

The two bodies are hoping to convince regulators to look beyond securitisation’s tainted reputation to the actual performance of the asset class when determining what qualifies as a high quality asset.

The statistics back up the argument that securitisation, particularly RMBS, is a reliable asset class. New figures from Fitch show that losses on EUR470bn of European RMBS balances outstanding at July 2007 are just 0.02%. And that was one from on only deal, Santander Hipotecario 4.

The agency anticipates losses will rise to 0.7%, but this is not solely a factor of performance and so should not necessarily be taken as a sign of a weakening market. Almost half of the loss volume expectation, 40.3%, is attributed to counterparty issues. Lehman’s Eurosail deals, for instance, have no swap counterparty and are open to currency risk, and removing these deals from the calculation provides a loss rate of just 0.4%.

The PCS faces challenges even though the evidence suggests a solid product. One task is deriving a standard template to cover jurisdictions where underlying markets are varied.

In the Netherlands, where Fitch expects no prime RMBS losses at all, high LTVs are common due to tax breaks that obligors receive, while in UK master trust deals LTVs in the mid 60s to mid 70s are more typical. Even with such differences between the two highest quality RMBS markets in Europe, AFME and EFR hope that PCS can offer a solution.

Rick Watson, head of capital markets and securitisation at AFME, told IFR in January that templates would be used based on various underwriting and documentation criteria. The transaction pools would then be verified by the PCS Secretariat.

But even if RMBS is granted eligibility within CRD IV, it could be some time before PCS is included. The regulators will no doubt want to gauge the performance of PCS-labelled deals before granting them a place within the liquidity buffers, and how many issuers sign up to the scheme too.

“Such treatment is a long way away, however, and ... is still far from assured. That said, the level playing field for seems more plausible today than it has in some time,” said Covey.

There are other regulatory hurdles too for ABS to overcome before the product can claim true equality with other asset classes. Solvency II, for instance, deters insurance companies from holding securitised debt due to punitive capital charges. And so a formerly active part of the investor base is constrained by a tight regulatory regime.

If European ABS is to regain prominence in the views of market participants, such factors will have to be addressed to convince more buyers to consider ABS as an investment.

The sector, in its current guise, is shrinking. RBS analysts estimated recently that natural amortisation was in the region of EUR100bn to EUR150bn per year. And with a public market struggling to reach EUR100bn, European ABS issuance is currently net negative.