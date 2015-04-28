CORRECTED-EC won't allow ABS issuers to self-attest

(Corrects second paragraph to replace “set to” with “likely” and to add “certification from”)

* EC wants to keep third parties involved in quality checks

* PCS warns against mis-alignment of interest

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - European regulators trying to shape a market for simple and transparent securitisation are unlikely to leave it up to issuers to certify their deals are high-quality, an EU official told IFR.

The European Commission is likely to decline a suggestion by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to let issuers self-attest their deals without resorting to certification from any external supervisor or certifier.

That option would damage the chance to rebuild trust in a market whose post-crisis reputation prompted regulators to impose firmer rules on the asset class and many investors to flee as a consequence.

“A system based fully on self-certification may fail to give sufficient confidence to the investor community,” the official said. “It’s important that we don’t rely only on one party.”

The Commission will wrap up a consultation on May 13 on criteria to identify ABS that can be granted preferential treatment and provide a safe funding channel to the real economy.

Replying to the consultation, the ECB and the BoE suggested last month that originators should be tasked with assuring their deals comply with the criteria.

This would in turn encourage investors to do their own analysis, averting the moral hazard of relying on a third party’s rubber-stamp, the two central banks said.

But the Prime Collateralised Securities reacted harshly to this suggestion on Tuesday, warning that it could recreate for the industry the same incentives that led to the onset of the financial crisis.

“It would re-found the European securitisation market on the very same misalignment of interest that triggered the crisis in the first place,” said Ian Bell, head of the secretariat of the industry label group.

The EU official agreed with the two central banks that investors need to be incentivised to do their own analysis, but also be persuaded of the viability of the asset class.

“If we fail to return investors their confidence, the value of any proposal will be quite limited,” the official said.

AN ARDUOUS MISSION

EU policymakers have recently focused on securitisation as a key real-economy market in which they want to breathe new life.

The region’s ABS market collapsed to less than EUR80bn of deals placed with investors last year - down from more than EUR400bn in 2006, according to Barclays figures.

After the crisis, the threat of harsh capital charges on ABS exposures has been the main turn-off for both banks and insurers to remain in or return to the market, pushing them towards much more palatable options such as covered bonds or direct loan purchases.

But the PCS warned that with the latest suggestion by the ECB and the BoE, the attempt of regulators to revise their stance and increase the appeal of better-performing and simpler ABS risks taking the wrong direction.

If an issuer failed to classify its deal transparently and correctly, investors would be the ones to take the hit, Bell said, as other buyers or supervisors could question the quality of the ABS they bought.

“It is difficult, after the 2008 crisis, to imagine new investors being willing to come to this market based on issuers’ assurances of quality,” Bell said.

Bell argued that few trading firms, if any, would be willing to take that substantial price risk on their own books, without any available public lists of qualifying deals.

That would in turn stifle secondary liquidity, and shrink the ABS market to a “miniscule”, bespoke sector, he warned.

KEEP ALL IN THE LOOP

“We’re quite keen to hear the investors’ arguments, because they’re the ones taking the risk at the end of the day,” the EU official said.

The Commission is currently mulling different options to make upcoming criteria operational and broadly understood.

But the source said that full reliance on a third-party to certify qualifying deals is an option that should be equally excluded, as it would lead to the same issues provoked by reliance on external ratings.

Ideally, the Commission wants to keep a cross-check and cross-incentive system involving different players.

National supervisors or European agencies could grant certificates on a case-by case basis, the source said, based on standardised information provided by the issuers.

However, handing this task to existing supervisors would create a liability issue.

“It would probably be the best option, but this issue also makes it the least probable,” another source close to the talks said.

But the fact that the ultimate goal of defining “qualifying” deals is to ease capital requirements on them means supervisors would scrutinise these deals anyhow.

“Supervisors would have to be involved anyway because they look at the calibration of solvency ratios under capital requirements, and they need to check different data,” the EU official said.

The European Banking Authority is working on a capital calibration for qualifying deals as part of advice it will post to the Commission in late June or early July.

The Commission is expected to publish a securitisation legislation after the summer that could modify existing rules based on a separate calibration for qualifying ABS. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Luzette Strauss and Anil Mayre)