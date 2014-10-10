Solvency II, LCR mark progress for top-tier ABS but fail to ease capital burden

* European Commission differentiate treatment of HQS

* Insurance charges still make ABS investment uneconomical

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Rules published today by the European Commission mark the first official recognition of high-quality securitisation (HQS), as the legislator granted some concessions to the asset class under both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Solvency II laws.

The two sets of rules define how banks can use asset-backed securities as liquidity buffers and how much capital insurers investing in them must set aside to cover potential losses.

While an official definition of HQS is still being finalised at both European and international levels, the two texts are “the first legislative acts to provide a differentiated approach to securitisation,” the Commission said.

The regulator has gradually softened its stance on ABS over the last year, to factor in the role the assets could play to channel funds to consumers, households and SME - a role that both the ECB and the Bank of England have rushed amplify both through criteria to define sound products, and the ECB a purchase programme targeting real-economy assets.

In today’s announcement the Commission ratified the broader range of securitisation eligible as a liquidity cushion against short-term shortfalls, from just RMBS in Level 2B - which makes up 15% of the overall buffer - to auto, consumer and SME ABS. This is subject to a 25% haircut on RMBS and auto and a 35% haircut on SME and consumer assets.

“The inclusion of a broader pool of securitised assets will contribute to increase diversification within the liquidity buffer of credit institutions and, thus, reduce the risk of excessive concentration in one type of assets, in particular mortgage assets (given that in addition to RMBSs, covered bonds also qualify as liquid assets)”, said the EC in support of its decision.

INSURER CHARGES DROP

In the insurance law, initial risk charges for insurers holding ABS were more than halved in the previous draft for the most senior tranche of a deal compared with 2013 proposals, to 2.1%, 3%, 4% and 5% for Triple A, Double A, Single A and Triple B bonds respectively.

But in further last-minute changes, the commission has now added a clause that will partially equalise the treatment of securitisation and direct loan portfolios, effectively bringing Double A to Triple B charges down to 3%.

Securitised exposures would now “typically be treated as unrated loans,” it said. “Therefore, risk factors applicable to high-quality securitisation positions are capped at 3%.”

But critics point out the change may fail to avert a run of insurers out of securitisation and into whole loan pools, as it only refers to charges for non-residential loans.

With Triple A charges already below 3% and RMBS being mainly a Triple A market, the new clause only improves the backdrop for non-Triple A non-residential senior tranches, said Sidika Ulker, director of the securitisation unit at The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME).

This means that in the final Solvency 2 text “there is still a massive incentive for insurance companies to invest in the underlying loans rather than in their packaged version,” she said.

FAILING TO CONVINCE

Charges on a residential mortgage with a loan-to-value ratio below 70% would be nil, while charges on a typical five-year Triple A RMBS would still stand at 10.5%, Ulker noted.

And the rules still place anything but the most senior tranche of an ABS deal into the Type B bucket - where the starting point to calculate capital charges is 12.5% for a Triple A and 13.4% for a Double A, multiplied by the years of the bond’s duration.

If an ABS transaction offers bonds starting from a Triple A tranche, while the charge for the immediate next tranche would jump from 2.1% to 13.4%, Ulker pointed out. For a five-year bond, this translates into a leap from 10.5% to as much as 67%.

“Until capital charges are calibrated in a way to make it economically attractive for investors to buy mezzanine tranches of securitisation, the development of a private market for mezzanine ABS will continue to be suppressed,” said Richard Hopkin, head of fixed income at AFME.

Insurers are an important part of the ABS investor base that the regulators cannot afford to alienate.

They account for about a third of purchases, with direct investment representing about 10% of the market and indirect purchasing through asset managers accounting for another 20%, JP Morgan analysts estimate.

And a recent survey by AFME showed that 25% to 40% of insurers were holding mezzanine tranches, highlighting the interest of this important investor in subordinated bonds.

“Junior tranches have usually longer maturities, which make them quite attractive for insures,” who typically hold assets long-term to match their liabilities, said Cristina Mihai, policy advisors at Insurance Europe.

“But the charges now look very unattractive,” she said, “and in a low interest rate environment, they seem definitely very high compared to the yield [ABS assets] would bring in,” she pointed out.

Since its announcement in September, the ECB has recently stirred the sector with its more or less direct invitation to national governments and agencies to guarantee mezzanine tranches, which could enable the central authority to buy that risk, further spurring the market.

But tackling prohibitive capital charges would free up demand for ABS and minimise the need of public intervention.

“Healthy private sector demand will remove the need for public-sector guarantees of mezzanine tranches - an issue which has caused some controversy in the context of the ECB’s recently announced ABS Purchase Programme,” Hopkin argued. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)