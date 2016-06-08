EU draft proposes dramatic risk retention hike for "simple" ABS

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Europe’s new securitisation rules could require issuers to keep as much as 20% of their deals to meet “skin in the game” requirements, a proposed amendment to the regulation showed this week.

The STS framework, which has been in the works since last year, is intended to revive European securitisation by making it more simple, transparent and standardised (STS).

The proposal aims to revitalise the European ABS market by cutting capital requirements for securitisations that fit the new STS criteria.

The EU Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs published a draft report on Monday, proposing a hike on risk retention requirements from the current 5%.

The draft also proposed restricting who has access to the securitisation space, in a bid to cut risks in the sector.

“Only regulated institutional investors should be allowed to take part in the securitisation market in order exclude the shadow banking sector,” wrote centre-left MEP Paul Tang, who is in charge of steering the plan through the EU Parliament.

“This will enhance prudential supervision and will reduce further opacity.”

Tang called for a ban on third-party certification of deals, which effectively allows issuers to avoid liability if their STS-stamped deals fall short of the regulatory requirements.

And he also outlined the creation of a register for the industry, which will be called the European Securitisation Repository and will be overseen by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

In order to comply with the STS framework, deals must be backed by homogeneous collateral that is not in default at the time of issuance.

More esoteric areas of market, such as non-conforming RMBS, are not eligible for preferential STS capital treatment.

The aim is to encourage high-quality issuance and thus boost the European securitisation market, which is still only half the size it was pre-crisis.

The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs will next meet in Brussels on June 13. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova)