Proposed risk retention hike leaves ABS market shell-shocked

* Proposed 20% risk retention would apply across the market

* Less risky deals could see reduction from proposed level

* Hike threatens economics of CLOs, non-conforming RMBS

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The European securitisation market is in uproar over a proposal calling for issuers to hold as much as 20% of their deals, warning that the beefed-up “skin in the game” rules could throttle the fragile industry.

The proposed four-fold hike from the present 5% risk retention requirement was part of a draft report by the EU Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, which is reviewing new regulation meant to revamp Europe’s asset-backed securities (ABS) rules and to incentivise “simple, transparent and standardised” deals.

Paul Tang, a centre-left MEP in charge of steering the plan through the EU Parliament, said the tougher requirements will “help avoiding moral hazard and make the securitisation market more stable during times of crisis”.

But members of the industry have cried foul, with one banker saying it makes ABS funding “completely uneconomic.”

“It defeats all of the objectives of the whole ‘funding-for-the-real-economy’ sound bite from the politicians,” he said.

EU institutions have put reviving the ABS market at the heart of several schemes, from the European Central Bank’s ABS purchase programme, to guarantees for SME deals, seeing it as a transmission mechanism to the “real economy”.

The proposed risk retention levels would apply to all securitisations, including those that do not qualify under the STS framework, a policy advisor to Paul Tang told IFR.

“In the regulation we do not foresee differentiation between asset classes or specific transactions, but we do clearly allow the EBA (European Banking Authority) to propose a different level of risk retention for a part of the market if they have a solid motivation to do so,” said Gerard Rinse Oosterwijk.

It is not clear if only STS-compliant deals would be eligible for a reduction, however, and many worry the punitive threshold would dissuade issuers from coming to market at all.

“It’s already a very difficult market to incentivise issuance, particularly in the euro space,” said a second banker.

“I think something like this makes it even more difficult. It’s basically killing a market that’s already on the edge.”

THREAT TO REVIVAL

The broader STS regulation was envisaged as a way to encourage high-quality issuance by cutting capital requirements for deals deemed less risky, helping to revive a European ABS market that is still about half the size it was before the global financial crisis.

But if regulators push through more severe risk retention rules that only allow for a reduction in STS-compliant deals, areas of the market that are already more challenging could be hit particularly hard.

STS deals need to have homogeneous collateral that is not in default at the time of issuance, a tall order for peripheral markets such as Spain and Italy, where collateral is less streamlined and historic default rates are higher.

This would undermine Italy’s attempts to ease its non-performing loan burden through the ABS market, for example.

More esoteric areas of market, such as non-conforming RMBS and managed leveraged loan CLOs, are also not expected to be eligible for STS certification.

If regulators opt to hinge risk retention reductions on STS criteria, these asset classes would likely be left out in the cold.

“If they were to do that, based on what we see in the proposed STS criteria at this point, it wouldn’t be possible for managed CLOs to satisfy all of the requirements,” said Nicole Rhodes, counsel at Allen and Overy.

For CLOs, which aim to capitalise on the arbitrage between the leveraged loan and CLO markets, holding 20% of a deal is unfeasible, market sources argued.

“It’s insane,” said one CLO manager. “It would shut the market down entirely.”

POLITICAL GAME

Ultimately, the dramatic risk retention changes were seen by some as a political move meant to overshadow a number of other more subtle proposals, which Tang’s political opponents may have to swallow if they want to see the 20% hike scrapped.

Most notably, the draft report calls for a ban on third-party certification of deals, which would have effectively allowed issuers to avoid liability if their STS-stamped deals fall short of the requirements.

Regulators have called for issuers to self-certify their deals from the start, but the industry has pushed back forcefully, arguing it would scare off issuers who were nervous about harsh penalties for getting it wrong.

The draft also proposes the creation of a public registry for the industry, dubbed the European Securitisation Repository and overseen by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

The registry would include loan level data and investor positions in a bid to improve transparency in the sector.

“Only through disclosure of the investment positions it will become clear where the risk precipitates in the financial system,” Oosterwijk told IFR.

However, revealing commercially sensitive information could alienate investors, shrinking the sector even further and deepening the stigma around the securitisation market.

“A lot of the regulation in Europe is based on the false assumption that securitisation is bad,” said one investor.

“Securitisation is neither bad or good. The issue is bad underwriting. Securitisation is just a tool.” (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex Chambers)