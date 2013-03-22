Phase of record low ABS primary yields nearing end

March 22 (IFR) - The phase of record low-setting ABS deals in the primary US structured finance market seems to be nearing an end.

Last week at least two deals priced wider than guidance in a clear signal that investors were winning in their attempts to prevent the low-yielding environment from persisting any longer.

“It is scary,” said one senior banker. “The market is feeling a bit weaker with some transactions pricing wider than expected. There are increased expectations of interest rate increases and that is slowing the pace of spread tightening.”

CAL Funding II seemed to have felt the investor push-back more than others last week as it priced its ABS secured by container leases about 52.5bp wider than the nearest comparable.

Wells Fargo was the sole lead on the US$229m 144A container lease offering. The CAI 2013-1 series was a no grow transaction and solely rated by S&P. The company priced a five-year fixed-rate Single A (S&P) tranche at 3.375% after initially showing the deal with a guidance of 3.25% area.

As a comparable two recently priced container lease offerings from Seacube Container (via CLI Funding V 2013-1) and TAL Advantage (via TAL Advantage V 2013-1) with a rating and weighted average lives similar to the latest CAL deal, paid yields of 2.85%.

Burger-chain restaurant operator CKE Restaurants also ended up pricing its debut ABS that was backed by whole-business cash flows about 25bp wider than the top end of guidance.

The US$1.05bn multi-tranche transaction by one of the world’s largest operators and franchisors of quick-service restaurants (QSR) comprised a single tranche offering of 6.6-year weighted average life notes that were rated BBB- by S&P. The notes were talked at 4.0%-4.25%. They priced at 4.5%.

CKE, which operates primarily under the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s brands, owns or franchises 3,318 locations in 42 states and 28 foreign countries and US territories worldwide.

This ABS is backed by franchise royalty and license payments, franchise intellectual property, company restaurants, lease rental payments, and certain fee-owned properties.