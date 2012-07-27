FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Absa seeks East Africa acquisition by 2013 -CEO
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 7:33 AM / 5 years ago

Absa seeks East Africa acquisition by 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Absa Group is scouring East Africa for potential acquisitions and aims to strike a deal by next year, the chief executive of the South African bank said on Friday.

“East Africa is our next focus area and we are evaluating acquisition opportunities in this region with a target date of first quarter 2013,” Maria Ramos said at the bank’s first-half results presentation in suburban Johannesburg.

The bank, which is majority owned by Britain’s Barclays , already has a presence in Tanzania. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.