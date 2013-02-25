FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's PIC to back Absa-Barclays deal -report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
February 25, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's PIC to back Absa-Barclays deal -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government pension fund will vote in favour of Absa Group’s plan to buy the African operations of its British parent Barclays , Business Day newspaper reported on Monday.

Absa’s minority shareholders, including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) pension fund, are due to vote Monday on the bank’s plan to issue $2 billion in stock to Barclays, in exchange for the British lender’s African businesses.

While the deal is dilutive, it also offers Absa exposure, the PIC told Business Day.

“We will support the deal primarily because this provides Absa with an immediate exposure to a higher growth trajectory market,” the paper quoted an official for the pension fund as saying.

It did not give the name or title of the official.

The PIC is Absa’s largest shareholder after Barclays, holding a little over 9 percent of the South African bank, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.