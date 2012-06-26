UPDATE 2-Barclays' Absa unit slumps on profit warning

* Says H1 profit to fall as much as 10 pct

* Shares set for biggest one-day fall since 2008

* Rival banks also hit in sell-off (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South African bank Absa Group stunned the market with a profit warning on Tuesday citing an increase in mortgage-related bad debts, sending its shares tumbling and raising fears a sector-wide recovery was losing steam.

Absa, majority owned by Barclays, which like other South African banks has been on the mend after a surge in bad debts in 2009, warned its first-half earnings could fall as much as 10 percent as bad debt costs related to mortgages increased more than it had expected.

It also said revenue growth remained subdued, raising concerns that other lenders in Africa’s top economy could be set for another downturn.

“It is a huge disappointment,” said Charles Russell, an analyst at Macquarie First South Securities in Johannesburg.

“They are saying it is just on the impairments on their mortgage book... I cannot imagine that is the only thing that has gone wrong. The fact that they are not growing any revenue, that is more of a pervasive thing than just relating to their mortgage portfolio.”

Absa shares were down 7.7 percent at 144.49 rand at 1136 GMT, putting them on track for their biggest one-day percentage decline in nearly four years.

The bank said in a statement its headline earnings for the six months to end-June would be as much as 10 percent below the 4.6 billion rand ($541.21 million) it reported in the same period a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude some one-time items.

Credit impairments related to mortgages had increased as property prices and customers remained under pressure, Absa said.

It said it was struggling to improve revenue.

“While our new lending volume is improving, this is only expected to become evident during the second half of 2012.”

The bank reported a 20 percent rise in full-year profit in February.

The news also cast a pall on shares of other large South African lenders. Standard Bank fell more than 3 percent, while FirstRand gave up 1.9 percent and Nedbank dropped 2.7 percent.

“I am quite bearish on the industry as a whole,” Macquarie’s Russell said. “This is what we are going to see from all the other banks. It will not necessarily come through in the results right now. We will see in their December results and possibly this time next year.”

South African banks had bounced back after a 2009 recession left them saddled with mountains of bad debts. Demand for unsecured debt has picked up even as lenders remain wary of mortgages.

While overall loan demand has been weak, South African banks have focused on reining in costs and boosting transaction revenue.

Last week, ratings agency Moody’s lowered its rating on the foreign-currency senior debt of Absa’s main lending unit, following a similar downgrade of Barclays.

Absa will be the first of South Africa’s main banks to report half-year earnings, on July 27. Nedbank is due to report on August 1, and Standard Bank is scheduled for August 16.

Earlier this month, Absa said it would pay $1.2 billion for the store credit card business of unlisted domestic retailer Edcon, bulking up its presence in the high-margin but riskier unsecured lending market. ($1=8.4995 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, Editing by David Dolan and Mike Nesbit)