FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Absa says no plan for deep job cuts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's Absa says no plan for deep job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Absa Group, the South African unit of Britian’s Barclays Plc, on Thursday repudiated union claims it planned a mass firing, and said it would focus on reducing jobs through attrition.

Trade union Solidarity said this month the bank was planning “large-scale” lay-offs to cut its expenses.

“Absa confirms that there is no mass retrenchment being undertaken with the company,” the bank said in a statement.

Absa said it would focus on reducing roles through “natural attrition”, where vacated positions are not filled.

Absa, like other major South African banks, is struggling to rein in costs as demand for credit remains weak in Africa’s top economy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.