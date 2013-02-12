FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Absa FY earnings fall short of consensus
February 12, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-S.Africa's Absa FY earnings fall short of consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Absa Group Ltd : * Says FY diluted headline EPS 1,224.6 cents versus 1,350 cents (consensus:

1,265 cents) * FY dividend 684 cents versus 684 cents last year (consensus: 682 cents) * Says FY credit impairments rose 63 percent to 8.29 billion rand * Says net interest income 24 111 24 429 * Says credit loss ratio at 1.59 ct percent versus 1.01 percent * Rpt-Says net interest income r24.1 bln vs r24.43 bln * Says expects mid-single digit loan growth this year * Says improved revenue growth should cut cost to income ratio * FY non-interest income R22.7 billion versus R21.4 billion

