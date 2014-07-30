FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Absa Bank H1 rev up 5 pct
July 30, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Absa Bank H1 rev up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd :

* Headline earnings increased 2% to r4 040m from r3 970m

* Pre-provision profit increased 0.4% to r9.4bn

* Interim and special dividend declared of 1 231.7 cents

* Revenue grew 5% to r21.4bn, as net interest income rose 7% to r12.3bn

* Net interest margin improved to 3.69% from 3.63% of average interest-bearing assets

* Operating expenses grew 10% to r12.1bn, increasing cost-to-income ratio to 56.5% from 54.3%

* Non-performing loans (npls) improved to 4.3% of gross loans and advances to customers from 5.3%

* Expect mid-single digit loan growth in South Africa this year, although less than we initially expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

