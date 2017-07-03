By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, July 3 Etihad Airways' hub Abu Dhabi
International Airport expects a slowdown in the pace of
passenger growth this year, the acting chief executive of
operator Abu Dhabi Airports said on Monday.
The United Arab Emirates' second busiest commercial airport
expects to handle "around 25 million" passengers in 2017
compared with 24.5 million in the previous year, Abdul Majeed
al-Khoori told Reuters by phone.
That would represent growth of around 2 percent compared
with 5.1 percent in 2016.
"This has been a tough year for aviation globally but for
the region as well," an Abu Dhabi Airports spokeswoman said. "We
have seen some slowdown in the growth of the airlines that use
Abu Dhabi Airport, we also have the regional political
situation, these factors are all playing into the slightly
slower growth."
The pace of growth at rapidly expanding Middle Eastern
airlines has slowed this year against a more challenging
economic backdrop. Travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration and political crisis in the Gulf
have added to the pressure.
Etihad Airways, the main carrier at Abu Dhabi International,
is pursuing a strategy review and recruiting for a new group
chief executive to succeed veteran boss James Hogan who left the
airline on July 1.
On Sunday, the United States lifted restrictions on laptops
for flights from Abu Dhabi. However, flights between Abu Dhabu
and Doha have been suspended since last month after the UAE and
three other Arab countries cut diplomatic and economic ties with
Qatar.
Abu Dhabi International handled 10.1 million passengers in
the five months to May 31, an increase of 1.8 percent compared
with the same period a year ago
The UAE's busiest airport is Emirates hub Dubai
International Airport, which is also the world's busiest for
international travellers.
Dubai International handled 36.97 million passengers in the
first five months of 2017, a 6.7 percent increase on the same
period last year.
(Editing by Mark Potter)