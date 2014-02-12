FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Aldar says to refinance $2.2 bln debt this year
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar says to refinance $2.2 bln debt this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties will look to refinance 7.9 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) worth of debt this year, and is open to bank loans as well as bonds, the chief financial officer of the Abu Dhabi property firm said on Wednesday.

“You could see us (doing) normal refinancing - banks or bonds - because of our strong credit ratings. We will also manage debts with government receivables, existing cash and liquidity already procured,” Greg Fewer said on a conference call with reporters.

Aldar has existing cash holdings of 8.3 billion dirhams, he said.

Earlier, the company reported a 79 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on the back of gains from the acquisition of former rival Sorouh Real Estate and the handover of more residential units.

Fewer said that a big share of the debt would come due in May, when a $1.25 billion bond matures. “We have already procured funds for this,” he added. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

