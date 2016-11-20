Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank denies merger talks

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said on Sunday it was not in any merger talks.

The bank issued the bourse statement in response to a Bloomberg news story published last week which cited unnamed sources saying the Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, and another between Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Union National Bank (UNB).

Trading of shares in ADIB, ADCB and UNB were suspended early on Sunday, an exchange source told Reuters. (Reporting by Celine Aswad, writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)