UAE lender ADIB says Q4 profit up 16.6 pct, raises dividend
#Financials
February 14, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

UAE lender ADIB says Q4 profit up 16.6 pct, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted a 16.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, and marginally increased its dividend for 2015.

The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 477.4 million dirhams ($130 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared to 409.6 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Beltone Financial forecast the bank would make a profit attributable to shareholders of 399 million dirhams in the quarter.

ADIB’s board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 24.27 percent for 2015, the statement added, equivalent to 0.2427 dirhams per share. The bank paid a dividend of 0.2334 dirhams per share for 2014. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

