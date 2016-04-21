Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit up 6.9 pct on higher revenue

ABU DHABI, April 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Thursday posted a 6.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, aided by higher revenues and a growth in customers.

The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 482 million dirhams ($131.2 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared to 450.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a profit of 446 million dirhams in the quarter.

ADIB’s revenues increased 7.6 percent in the first quarter, reaching 1.32 billion dirhams versus 1.22 billion dirhams in the same quarter of 2015.

ADIB added 95,000 new customers year on year, reaching 892,728 customers, and recorded growth across all banking lines and segments, the statement said.

Net customer financing at the end of March totalled 78.3 billion dirhams, up 8.3 percent on a year ago, while deposits gained 9.6 percent over the same timeframe to stand at 96.0 billion dirhams.

Impairments in the first quarter this year rose 6.7 percent year on year to 216.2 million dirhams.

In February the bank’s chief executive said ADIB remains cautious about growth in 2016 because of competitive pressures on credit spreads and continue to forecast modest new customer financing growth. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)