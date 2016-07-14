FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 1 pct
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday posted a 1 percent rise in second quarter net profit.

The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 507.5 million dirhams ($138.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 502.6 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of 477 million dirhams in the quarter, while Arqaam Capital forecast a net profit of 503 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.