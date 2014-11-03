Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts 21 pct Q3 net profit jump

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posted a 20.6 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, ahead of analyst expectations.

Abu Dhabi’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 476.8 million dirhams ($129.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 395.5 million dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

The earnings were ahead of forecasts by analysts at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes, who expected net profit for the period of 471 million dirhams and 459 million dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by David French; editing by Praveen Menon)