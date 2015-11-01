FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank ADIB Q3 net profit rises by 5.5 pct
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADIB Q3 net profit rises by 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted a 5.5 percent rise in third quarter net profit.

The emirate’s largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 503.2 million dirhams ($137 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to 476.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes forecast net profit for the period of 480 million dirhams and 498.5 million dirhams respectively.

ADIB’s chief executive, Tirad al-Mahmoud, told Reuters last month it has no current plans to raise more capital after a rights issue last month, adding it would eschew expansion to focus on existing markets

The lender raised 504 million dirhams in a rights issue in September that was nearly three times covered by subscriptions ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
